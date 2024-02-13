Mpape: Community living in fear of kidnappers

Mpape is a popular settlement inhabited mainly by low income families. Although, located in Bwari Area Council, the suburban community is so close to the Abuja Municipal Area Council that its residents feel they are part and parcel of the city of Abuja. It is linked to the city by a narrow, hilly and long winding road overlooking a vast rocky terrain where construction companies have been exploiting granite for many years. It is densely populated because most of the time, those who move into Abuja without properly counting the cost, often end up in Mpape where accommodation is relatively cheaper than in the city. However, in recent years, some real estate companies have shifted their attention to the community. There have been attempts to develop some housing estates for those who can afford it. Amidst the hustle and bustle, Mpape became a notorious criminal hideout. Incidents of armed robbery, burglary and lately, kidnapping became very rampant.

The kidnappers

The bandits and kidnappers moved into Bwari Area Council from Kaduna State. Inside Mpape, the kidnappers operated from Durumi, Mashafa and the Government Reserved Area ( GRA) These are areas surrounded by bushes. The activities of the kidnappers created so much panic in these areas that residents had to leave their homes and moved to some other areas in Mpape and even outside the community. A hotel owner said one of his friends, Damian Ezebuiro who owns a house in the GRA left his house because his neighbour was kidnapped and a ransom of N5 million was paid. According to him, the friend stayed in his hotel for a month before he secured a house within Berger Quarry area of Mpape. This area is close to the Mpape Police Divisional Headquarters. Narrating his ordeal to Inside Abuja, he said: “It was terrible in that GRA, close to St Aloysius Catholic Church Mpape. “One early morning, my friend ran to me and said they could sleep throughout the night as kidnappers came to their area. He said his neighbour living opposite him was kidnapped. “With this fear, he made arrangements and relocated his family and came to my hotel to stay. He stayed in the hotel for a month before he was able to secure accommodation within Berger Quarry area. “While he was in the hotel, he told me that his neighbour paid N5 million as ransom for him to be released. “The fear of the kidnappers made people living in that area to move out and secure accommodation somewhere. “Most people that live in that area are landlords, who live with the families. Some of them have to relocate their families to different areas, while they sleep outside and return at day time.”

Respite

However, in recent weeks, residents of Mpape seem to have received some respite over the cases of kidnapping because of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) created by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The Squad is led by the Commissioner of Police, Benedict Igwe. According to a police source, before the Squad was created, the kidnappers and bandits had carried out their nefarious activities several times in Mpape. In fact, the criminals were said to had been making huge success of their evil business in the community. “The SIS has saved the situation in Mpape. Before this Intervention Squad, the kidnappers had carried out operations three times and got away with them. But with the SIS, they met their Waterloo on their last operations. “We are chasing them to wherever they are because we have what to work with. The SIS is well equipped to the extent we can know where the kidnappers are. They only thing we don’t have now is Tracker, which l know would be provided soon,” our source said. Speaking further, the officer recommended that there should be special insurance cover for security operatives that go against kidnappers and bandits. According to him, such insurance would be a motivation for the officers.

Recent exploits

Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have raided a kidnappers’ camp and neutralised many in the Mpape area of Abuja. The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday, said the camp was raided at about 2:40 a.m. on Friday, February 9, following an intelligence report. Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police ( ACP) said the successful operation, was carried out by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT). According to Adejobi, the squad also destroyed the camps of the dreaded kidnappers who have been operating in the community. “The armed bandits engaged the police operatives in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes, which left many of the bandits fatally injured, while one of the police operatives sustained bullet wounds. “This significant achievement followed the neutralising of another kingpin of the syndicate on February 8, who served as a lead to their hideout,” he said. Adejobi noted that the recently neutralised kingpin was the mastermind of numerous kidnappings for ransom plaguing areas including Mpape and Bwari in Abuja, Kagarko in Kaduna, and Nukun village in Nasarawa State. He said the successful raid on their hideout, situated in the outskirts of Mpape, was conducted through a surprise assault, resulting in the elimination of the notorious criminals. Adejobi listed items recovered from the hideout to include mobile phones, SIM cards, charms, and hard drugs, “which were crucial pieces of evidence aiding ongoing investigations”. Adejobi said that efforts were being made to recover additional arms and ammunition, as well as other equipment being used by the criminals for their nefarious operations. The NPF, Adejobi said, would remain commited to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians. He pledged that the Nigeria Police would continue to take proactive steps to dismantle criminal networks and bring perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice.