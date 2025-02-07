MPAN Appoints Michael Odiong as Acting Chairman

Share

…poised to transform Nigeria’s publishing landscape

The Music Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN) has announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Odiong as its acting Chairman, following the successful tenure of Mr. Olumide Mustapha.

His appointment, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed during the organization’s first board meeting of the year.

Mr. Odiong, a seasoned professional in the music publishing industry, is expected to bring his wealth of experience and leadership skills to further drive MPAN’s mission of advancing the publishing sector in Nigeria. His appointment signals a new phase of growth and innovation for the organization, as it continues to advocate for the rights and interests of music publishers and creators.

The board expressed deep appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing Chairman, Mr. Olumide Mustapha, whose leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping MPAN’s current standing. His dedication and efforts have laid a strong foundation for the association’s future progress.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Odiong reaffirmed his commitment to building on the achievements of his predecessor, stating: “I am honored to take on this role at such a crucial time for music publishing in Nigeria.

MPAN has made significant strides, and I look forward to working with stakeholders to further elevate the industry, ensure fair compensation for creators, and foster a more structured publishing ecosystem.”

He added that MPAN remains dedicated to championing the growth of Nigeria’s music publishing sector through advocacy, education, and strategic collaborations.

