June 9, 2023
Mpac Partners Radio Station To Air Islamic Programme

The Muslims Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) has announced that it will be partnering with WFM to host a radio program, ‘Everyday Muslim’, to promote understanding of the diversity and richness of the Islamic faith, promote the value of shared commitment to the common good and help to create opportunities for mutual learning and tackling of prejudice.

MPAC in a press release stated that this program will address various aspects of living as Muslims, offering practical guidance and advice and showcasing some of our best minds to inspire, teach and support. MPAC said, “Starting from this week, book appointment with our special guests every Saturday at between 11a.m and 12 noon on WFM 91.7 and participate to enrich the understanding of an #Everyday Muslim.”

