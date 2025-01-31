MPAC Opposes Order to Dissolve Ekiti State Shari’Ah Panel

Share

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) strongly condemns the call for the dissolution of the Ekiti Shari’ah Panel, deeming it an affront to the constitutional rights of Muslims and a blatant attempt to curtail their freedom of religion.

The Executive Chairman of the group, Disu Kamor in a Statement said the dissolution order, issued by the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, is a clear violation of Section 38(i)&(ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees freedom of religion.

This move is not only draconian but also unknown to democratic norms and alien to global best practices. We unequivocally assert that impunity by leaders who disregard the rule of law will not be tolerated by the Muslim community nationwide.

The Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, and we will not stand idly by while the rights of Muslims are trampled upon by draconian orders aimed at subjugating them. Shari’ah panels, comprised of Islamic scholars, aim to settle marriage and inheritance disputes within the Muslim community.

They operate independently of the judicial system and do not impose their rulings on non-Muslims. It is essential to recognize that these panels are not courts and do not threaten the existing legal framework. Some democratic countries around the world have Shari’ah panels with absolutely no conflict with the secular law, providing a platform for Muslims to resolve disputes in accordance with their cultural and religious values.

The United Kingdom has several Shariah councils, which provide dispute resolution services for Muslims. Some Canadian cities have Shari’ah panels, which offer mediation and arbitration services.

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre emphasizes the need for the governments across the South-West region of the country to protect and promote religious freedom, ensuring that the rights of all citizens are respected and upheld. We urge the authorities to intervene and safeguard the constitutional rights of Muslims in Ekiti State.

We call upon the Federal Government, human rights organizations, and the international community to condemn this blatant attempt to infringe upon the religious freedom of Muslims. Lastly, we urge the Ekiti State Government to safeguard the constitutional rights of Muslims in Ekiti State, ensuring that their freedom to practice their faith is protected. The Muslim Public Affairs Centre will continue to advocate for the rights of Muslims and promote peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

