Mozambique Unrest: Nigerian Calls For FG’s Intervention

Akinola Olunloyo, a Nigerian in Mozambique, has appealed to the Nigerian government to intervene in Mozambique’s political crisis following the confirmation of the ruling party’s victory in the October 9 elections.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to use his influence within the African Union to mobilise efforts to restore peace and stability in Mozambique.

Olunloyo made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday. NAN reports that Mozambique’s Frelimo has been the ruling party since 1975 when the country gained independence from Portugal.

Olunloyo claimed that the political unrest was fueled by actions of the opposition party, Podemos, through its candidate, Venâncio Mondlane.

Olunloyo, a businessman and resident of Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, for over 13 years, said many Nigerians were stranded, with no means of escape.

“The incitement of violence by Podemos and its key figure, Venâncio Mondlane has escalated tensions resulting in the loss of lives, destruction of businesses, and targeted attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians.”

