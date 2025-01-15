Mozambique Swears In President-Elect, Chapo

Share

The President-elect of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo will on Wednesday, January 15 be sworn in after weeks of deadly political unrest in the country.

The election’s disputed outcome has fueled months of protests, some peaceful and others marred by violence, resulting in chaos, deaths, and widespread destruction.

Chapo, 48, secured 65% of the vote in a poll widely criticized as fraudulent by opposition leaders, electoral observers, and a large segment of the public.

His rival, Venâncio Mondlane, has returned from self-imposed exile to lead renewed calls for protests against what he terms the “thieves of the people.”

The inauguration will proceed without Mozambique’s two major opposition parties, Renamo and MDM, both of which have announced a boycott of the event, refusing to recognize Chapo as the legitimate winner.

Mondlane, a vocal critic of the election process, has called on Mozambicans to take to the streets during the ceremony.

While some Mozambicans are optimistic about Chapo’s potential to lead, many question the legitimacy of his presidency.

