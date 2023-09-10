New Telegraph

September 10, 2023
September 10, 2023
Mozambique Seal AFCON Return After Dramatic Win Over Benin

Mozambique will return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in over a decade after a thrilling 3-2 win over Benin on Saturday. This victory was a momentous achievement for the Mambas, mark- ing their return to the Afcon after an 11-year absence and setting the stage for their fifth appearance in the tournament finals.

The game unfolded with immense tension, as Mozambique needed at least a draw to secure second place in Group L, behind the formidable African champions, Senegal. However, the early moments of the match saw Benin take the lead, courtesy of a Steve Mounie penalty in the 20th minute, leaving the Mozambican supporters anxious.

Undeterred, the Mambas launched a spirited comeback. In the 27th minute, Witi capitalized on Bruno Langa’s assist, skillfully slotting the ball into the net to level the score at 1-1, reigniting their qualification hopes. Their determination bore fruit just five minutes later when Witi turned provider, setting up Ricardo Guimaraes to score a spectacular goal in the 32nd minute, giving Mozambique a 2-1 lead.

The Cheetahs of Benin, however, were not to be outdone. Early in the second half, Jodel Dossou connected with Abdoul Moumini’s assist, equal- izing the scoreline at 2-2 and rekindling the possibility of an upset vic- tory for the visitors.

As the game entered stoppage time, Mozambique’s AFCON dream hung in the balance Benin introduced their veteran star, 39-year-old Stephane Sessegnon, in a last-ditch effort to secure their Afcon qualification. The West African side fought valiantly, pushing for an equalizer and keeping Mozambican fans on the edge of their seats.

In a dramatic climax deep into in- jury time, Mozambique delivered a stunning blow. Geny Catamo or- chestrated a brilliant play, setting up Clesio Bauque, who calmly slotted the ball home, sealing a 3-2 victory for Mozambique and sending their sup- porters into a frenzy of celebration.

