Mozambique Seal AFCON Return After Dramatic Win Over Benin

Mozambique will return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in over a decade after a thrilling 3-2 win over Benin on Saturday. This victory was a momentous achievement for the Mambas, mark- ing their return to the Afcon after an 11-year absence and setting the stage for their fifth appearance in the tournament finals.

The game unfolded with immense tension, as Mozambique needed at least a draw to secure second place in Group L, behind the formidable African champions, Senegal. However, the early moments of the match saw Benin take the lead, courtesy of a Steve Mounie penalty in the 20th minute, leaving the Mozambican supporters anxious.

Undeterred, the Mambas launched a spirited comeback. In the 27th minute, Witi capitalized on Bruno Langa’s assist, skillfully slotting the ball into the net to level the score at 1-1, reigniting their qualification hopes. Their determination bore fruit just five minutes later when Witi turned provider, setting up Ricardo Guimaraes to score a spectacular goal in the 32nd minute, giving Mozambique a 2-1 lead.

The Cheetahs of Benin, however, were not to be outdone. Early in the second half, Jodel Dossou connected with Abdoul Moumini’s assist, equal- izing the scoreline at 2-2 and rekindling the possibility of an upset vic- tory for the visitors.

As the game entered stoppage time, Mozambique’s AFCON dream hung in the balance Benin introduced their veteran star, 39-year-old Stephane Sessegnon, in a last-ditch effort to secure their Afcon qualification. The West African side fought valiantly, pushing for an equalizer and keeping Mozambican fans on the edge of their seats.

In a dramatic climax deep into in- jury time, Mozambique delivered a stunning blow. Geny Catamo or- chestrated a brilliant play, setting up Clesio Bauque, who calmly slotted the ball home, sealing a 3-2 victory for Mozambique and sending their sup- porters into a frenzy of celebration.