Mozambique President Extols Adesina’s Impact At AfDB

Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo has lauded Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for a decade of “transforming ambition into outcomes” as President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), crediting his leadership with improving millions of lives across the continent.

Opening Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting in Maputo, President Chapo thanked Adesina for his impact at both the Bank and as Board Chair of Africa50, an investment platform created by African governments and the Bank to close the continent’s infrastructure funding gap. “Your legacy is not just institutional but impacting the lives of Africans, and we thank you and wish you the most success for what the future has in store for you,” President Chapo said.

Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobissé, also paid tribute to Adesina, highlighting the success of the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), which Adesina initiated with other partners to mobilize capital to catalyze up to $10 billion green infrastructure opportunities for private sector investment. A fireside chat, moderated by Nozipho Mbanjwa-Tshabalala, CEO of the Conversation Strategists, explored Adesina’s legacy of institutional transformation, record-breaking achievements, and renewed global confidence in Africa’s development prospects.

In his comments, Adesina called for Africa’s vision to be bold and collective, and translated into tangible results, particularly in providing critical infrastructure such as power generation as a foundation for growth. “Economies that don’t have power can never grow. It’s a direct correlation with your GDP growth and access to electricity.

You can’t create jobs, you can’t industrialize, and sadly, you are not going to industrialize and be competitive in the dark,” Adesina emphasised. Challenging perceptions of high investment risk in Africa, he cited Moody’s data showing cumulative losses on African infrastructure investments of just 1.9 per cent over 15 years — lower than in other regions.

“Africa is not as risky as it is perceived — You can invest in Africa, get great returns in Africa, and have great institutions like us that will always be there beside you, making sure your capital not only comes, your capital stays, your capital grows, and you can take your capital back.” On youth, Adesina stressed the need to turn Africa’s 420 million young people into an economic asset. “Everything we do needs to be focused on African youth — If you don’t create youth-based wealth, who is going to pay the taxes in the future?”