Mozambique Face Uphill Task Against Disciplined Cameroon

Group F reaches a decisive stage as Mozambique and Cameroon square off with qualification still hanging in the balance.

While Cameroon arrive unbeaten and firmly in control of their destiny, Mozambique must deliver another positive result to keep their hopes alive.

The encounter brings together two teams with contrasting approaches to game management, and that contrast may ultimately define the outcome.

Mozambique’s campaign so far has been shaped by sharp momentum swings rather than sustained control. Their thrilling 3–2 victory over Gabon underlined attacking ambition and a willingness to commit bodies forward, but it also highlighted defensive vulnerabilities once the match became stretched.

That pattern was evident earlier in their narrow 1–0 defeat to Ivory Coast, where conceding first left them struggling to regain composure.

Recent form paints a similar picture. Mozambique have conceded in four of their last five matches and allowed at least two goals in three of those fixtures.

They are capable in attack, scoring three goals across two group games, yet those goals tend to arrive during open phases rather than through long spells of control. When chasing matches, their defensive structure often becomes exposed.