Moyo Lawal Releases Official Statement Over Leaked S** Tape

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has finally broken her silence following her viral bedroom video that made headlines on social media on Saturday, September 9.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that a bedroom video of the renowned actress and a man making love surfaced online.

Netizens and fans were shocked to see the actress in a video getting intimate with a man who was rumoured at the time to be her ex.

In the video, Moyo Lawal could be seen lying on the bed while the man could be seen on top of her as they engaged in coitus.

Moyo was all over the excitement, as she moaned out of pleasure while the man did the in-and-out thrusting movement.

Reacting to the development in an official statement issued on Sunday, September 10 addressing her viral bedroom tape, the actress revealed that the video had been made long ago by the man who was her ex but intended to marry then.

According to her, the video was released without her consent and she intends to pursue the case with legal action.

The movie star also claimed that the whole escapade really hit her as she has always had a strict approach to her sexuality.

Speaking further, she also mentioned that she doesn’t intend to allow the incident to break her spirit and extended her appreciation to those who have shown support and understanding to her in this difficult time of hers.

See her statement below: