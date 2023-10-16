Moyo Lawal Opens Up On Why She Accept To Film Sex Tape With Ex

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has finally opened up about the leaked bedroom tape she made with her ex-fiance.

It would be recalled that Moyo’s bedroom tape of sexual encounter with an unknown man was leaked on social media last month and has gotten many tongue’s wagging online.

Speaking about the leaked tape via her Instagram page, Moyo claimed that she only had sex twice last year, one of which resulted in the film being leaked.

Speaking further, she said that she consented to film the tape with him despite the fact that he doesn’t live in Nigeria and that they were already preparing to wed.

Meanwhile, the movie star stated how she usually puts her life on hold for every man she sees, and along the line, she had to split up with him due to a lack of communication and distance.

She said, “Until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero. People always take quiet, non-problematic people as fools. However, I think it is time for me to start talking.

“One thing… I can tell you for a fact however that things are never what they seem to be. I only had xxx twice last year, one of those times is the video.”

“That I agreed to because he started recording after the fact, he doesn’t live in Nigeria, but he put in a lot of work winning my trust over the years and I mean a lot. So much so, we were already working towards a house, marriage, and all.

“That is why I had to break up with him last year, when I started having communication challenges with him because I put my entire life on pause with any man I am dating.”

“I have not made so many sacrifices by turning down so many dating offers, sleeping alone 90% of my entire adult life, choosing to be alone .. to having an ugly video that happened when I was ill, hanging over my head ( meanwhile to the set of unbelievers who actually thought that video was released by me, because of a foolish narrative that started because I didn’t point fingers or start trash talking or blaming anyone and stayed quiet to end it all quickly.”

“I honestly don’t know what to tell you ) The rest of my caption is in my slides)

P.S. They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and changes you. I pray I become carefree and outgoing because doing life the right way has shown my enemy shege”.