Moyo Lawal Lied About Man In Leaked Video – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has once again refuted the claims made by Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal regarding her leaked bedroom video.

New Telegraph had on Saturday reported that the sex videotape of the actress found its way to social media as netizens and celebrities took to the comment session to react to the leaked video.

Days after the leaked video surfaced on social media, Moyo Lawal took to her Instagram page to narrate her own side of the story, emphasizing that she was not aware of the bedroom video.

According to her, her ex-boyfriend who she thought she was going to get married to but later broke up along the line leaked the video.

In the official statement posted on her IG page, she said the video had been made long ago by the man she was dating and was meant to be married to.

READ ALSO:

She also claimed that the video had been released without her consent online and she intends to pursue that with legal action.

Following the recent development, Kemi Olunloyo on Tuesday made a shocking revelation on the issue, stating that Moyo Lawal lied about the relationship she has with the man.

Kemi claimed that the man in the tape is not the boyfriend of Moyo Lawal as she claimed but a random guy.

According to the investigative journalist, Moyo Lawal paid the man on the tape to have sex with her and record it.