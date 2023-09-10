Moyo Lawal Breaks Silence On Her Leaked Tape

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal seems unbothered by the scandals surrounding her sex tape video that is currently gathering negative criticisms from fans and followers.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a bedroom video of the renowned actress and a man making love surfaced online.

In the video, Moyo Lawal could be seen lying on the bed while the man could be seen on top of her as they engaged in coitus. Moyo was all over the excitement, as she moaned out of pleasure while the man did the in-and-out thrusting movement.

However, a few minutes after her video surfaced online, and the backlash the video received from netizens and celebrities, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself on a movie set.

The photo was accompanied by some hashtags.

The comment section as expected was flooded with a lot of comments from netizens who couldn’t help but leave side comments regarding the viral video.

Also, her comment session was flooded with backlash due to her tape escapade.

