Nollywood actress known for her role in the Yoruba movie industry, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken her silence on her leaked intimate video tape, which went viral sometime in 2023.

The 38-year-old actress, who spoke via her social media page, said her ex-partner accused her of being responsible for the leak because she did not post him on her social media platforms, questioning whether she had ever posted anyone online.

Speaking in a video message, Moyo said she had previously overlooked many issues because of her easygoing and fun-loving nature, but has now decided to make a conscious change in her life.

READ ALSO:

She disclosed that she is choosing a new path rooted in virtue and personal growth, describing it as a fresh chapter with a renewed sense of purpose.

The actress invited her fans to join her on what she called a new adventure, promising a different character, outlook, and direction going forward.

Moyo Lawal also addressed the stigma often associated with leaked intimate content, stressing that the shame does not belong to her. She encouraged others who may have gone through similar experiences not to feel ashamed or defined by such incidents.

“To me, entertainers should be seen and not heard, and as a thespian, no matter what is happening in your reality, the show must always go on.

“There is a narrative that I posted this intimate part of my life. I refuse to allow this narrative to stick with me forever, and most importantly, I have had a few girls reach out to me who were in similar situations, and they keep telling me that they will off themselves.

Some of them are being threatened, and I need them to understand that this shame is not theirs to carry, nor is it their fault. You never really know somebody until you threaten to leave them.