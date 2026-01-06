Moyes May Move For Eagles Defender Alebiosu

Everton head coach, David Moyes, has suggested the club may go into the transfer market as they look to improve their squad, with Super Eagles full-back Ryan Alebiosu linked to the Premier League side.

Everton are struggling for form after winning just one of their last five matches in the English Premier League. Their situation got worse on Sunday when a hat-trick by Igor Thiago helped Brentford beat them at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, dropping Everton to 12th on the league table.

Moyes has made it clear that his team needs defensive reinforcements, especially during the January transfer window. The former West Ham boss was unhappy with Everton’s defending in the defeat and said the team was not strong enough at the back.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t play better. We were not strong defensively today,” Moyes said on Everton’s official website. “If we had kept a clean sheet, we could have won, but Brentford deserved the victory.”