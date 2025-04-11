MOWAA Woos Local Investors, Raises $25m From Foreigners, Others

The Executive Director, Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), Phillip Ihenacho, has appealed for local investment in the facility, noting that although MOWAA has raised $25 million, mostly from international donors, many global partners pine to see Nigerian ownership.
He stated this during a dinner in Lagos, in honour of MOWAA and the return of the Nigeria Pavilion from the 2024 Venice Biennale.
The dinner, hosted by a member of the Development Board of MOWAA, Ike Chioke, and his wife, Yvonne, served as a celebration and a fundraising rally for the soon-to-belaunched MOWAA campus in Benin City, Edo State.
In his remarks, Chioke, an investment banker and cultural advocate, underscored the urgency of preserving Nigeria’s cultural identity through deliberate investment.