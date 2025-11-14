MOWAA Saga: Edo Group Urges Tinubu’s Intervention To Salvage Nigeria’s Image

The Edo Progressive Advancement Coalition (EPAC), a sociocultural body made up of intellectuals, trained professionals, and skilled artisans, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in the ongoing crisis surrounding the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA).

The coalition warned that failure to act swiftly could damage Nigeria’s standing in the global arena.

Their appeal was contained in an open letter titled “MOWAA: Salvaging Nigeria’s Reputation in the International Community,” addressed to President Tinubu and jointly signed by Prof. Akenuwa J. Obarogie, Coordinator General of EPAC, and Dr Clinton Odion Omozokpia, the group’s Director of Media and Publicity. Prof. Obarogie presented the letter during a press conference.

The coalition expressed deep concern over what it described as embarrassing developments unfolding in Benin City around a museum project that should serve as a symbol of national pride.

According to the organization, “As a body of Edo sociocultural intelligentsia comprising professionals and artisans, we are appalled by the degrading scenarios that have transpired in the ancient City of Benin regarding a world-class museum that ought to be the pride of all.”

They emphasised the potential of MOWAA, conceived as a non-profit cultural hub, to transform how Nigeria is perceived in the spheres of African art, culture, and tourism.

The group explained that “The Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) is a dreamed-up non-profit tourist destination that has the capacity to redefine Nigeria’s perception as a centre of gravity in Africa’s arts, culture, and tourism industry.”

EPAC noted that its position aligns with President Tinubu’s drive to attract Foreign Direct Investment and stimulate employment for young Nigerians.

Motivated by this shared objective, the coalition urged the President to step in and calm the rising tensions, stating, “As a group that shares Your Excellency’s pragmatic pursuit of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to create job opportunities for millions of our unemployed graduates and technically endowed youths, we are compelled to add our voice to appeals, urging Your Excellency to prevail on all agitated elements to eschew actions that could be counterproductive to the Federal Government’s desire for peace and harmony in the arts, tourism, and creative economy sector.”

They also encouraged all involved parties to avoid escalating the conflict while the Federal Government’s investigative committee conducts its inquiry: “We respectfully urge parties involved in the heightened tension to exercise restraint while the Federal Government’s special purpose investigation committee uncovers the facts about MOWAA as a non-profit world heritage centre.”

EPAC warned that the situation is particularly sensitive because of international attention, noting that “This is particularly important as the European Union and the international community are closely monitoring the huge investments made in the museum.”

Prof. Obarogie reminded the President that MOWAA was envisioned as a prestigious institution dedicated to researching and honouring West Africa’s cultural legacy, representing not just a Nigerian initiative but a unifying project for the entire region. He stressed that, despite recent controversies and speculative narratives, the museum continues to serve as a crucial platform for cultural diplomacy and an opportunity to reinforce Nigeria’s reputation globally.

He appealed to President Tinubu to take decisive actions that will rebuild trust both locally and internationally, explaining that “Your Excellency Sir, in our nation’s quest for cultural preservation, historical continuity, and international recognition – we respectfully urge you to take adequate steps to restore the confidence of Nigerians and the European Union in your administration, thereby frustrating naysayers who desire to escalate the controversy and scare foreign investors away from our motherland.”

The coalition argued that MOWAA’s record already demonstrates substantial international goodwill. They pointed out that top diplomats, including ambassadors from the European Union and Germany, attended the museum’s first private technical preview—a signal of its importance in global heritage circles. The group noted that, despite circulating speculations, MOWAA has publicly clarified its role and intentions.

They quoted these clarifications directly: “MOWAA’s management has since clarified that the preview event was a private technical opening, not a formal public launch, and that no claims of ownership over Benin Bronzes or other heritage artefacts have been made.

These clarifications reaffirm MOWAA’s role as a research and exhibition centre, not a competitor to the Benin or Edo traditional custodianship, but a collaborator in preserving and celebrating the heritage of diverse cultures across the globe.”

EPAC pledged its support for any action President Tinubu takes to protect and enhance Nigeria’s image, concluding with a prayerful appeal:

“We stand with Your Excellency in all measures to salvage our nation’s image and make it the pride of the black race in the arts, culture, and tourism industry. May God and Edo ancestors grant you the requisite wisdom to navigate this course to a fruitful end. Amen.”