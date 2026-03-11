MOWAA, Radisson Blu Hotel Probe Not To Victimise Obaseki, Says Edo Assembly

The Edo State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committees on the Musuem for West Africa Arts (MOWAA) and the Radisson Blu Hotel has said the probe into ownership of the two projects is not to victimise former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The committees said Obaseki did not inform the Assembly when he wanted to transfer ownership of the Radisson Hotel to the Hospitality Investments and Management Company (HIMC) even when the Assembly gave approval for N2 billion to be used to purchase the hotel.

Chairmen of both committees Ibhamawu Aigbokhan and Addeh Isibor spoke when they officially made public the findings of the committees.

Addeh, who gave a report on MOWAA, said claims by MOWAA’s management that it raised N37 billion was in direct contrast to MOWAA’s audited financial statement.

He said the committee, in its recommendation, asked Governor Monday Okpebholo to take over the premises on which MOWAA is built since the state government funded the project.

Another recommendation, according to Addeh, was that the property remain that of the Central Hospital, as it was never revoked.

He said: “That the Edo State Government should immediately take all steps to put the property to good use in the best and overriding public interest of the people.”