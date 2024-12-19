MOWAA: Edo Govt Spent N 3.8bn, Land With No Equity Stake

Share

The Edo Assets Verification Committee set up by Governor Monday Okpebholo, Thursday said the State government under ex-governor Godwin Obaseki spent N3.8b as a contribution to the Museum of West Africa Arts (MOWAA), despite having no equity stake in the project.

The Committee said, though “Edo Government has no equity stake in the project, the Museum is captured as an independent private trust and but situated on the government land.”

Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, added, “The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism has minimal supervision on the project.”

Umakhihe said the briefing was to avail the public some of the Committee’s findings which form an interim report to guide the operations of government and governance.”

The Committee chair also expressed reservations over the transaction on the Radisson Hotel project.

He noted; “the project was initiated by the State Government by sourcing over N17.5b from the Stock Market and an initial payment of N2b for acquisition of land.

“But just before the exit of the immediate past administration, the ownership had changed, leaving Edo State, the core investor with 20% ownership.”

According to him, “This has to change. The State Government must assume its prime position as the core investor and owner of the Radisson Hotel. We will give you more details in our final report.”

Continuing, the Committee alleged that ongoing road projects in the State were awarded during the year 2024.

It claimed that the development leaves the new Government with a huge burden amounting to about N200b being outstanding commitments to contractors.

The Committee added that the contractors were only given mobilisation “which in some cases, were paid back to government officials as disclosed by some contractors.”

