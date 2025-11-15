MOWAA Crisis: FTAN commends FG’s swift intervention

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for its prompt and decisive intervention in the recent crisis surrounding the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) in Benin City, Edo State.

The tourism federation particularly applauded the leadership and swift co- ordination of the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, whose timely engagement with both the Edo State Government and the Presidency helped to quickly de-escalate tensions and prevent a potential national embarrassment.

Following the Minister’s intervention, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the constitution of a high-level Presidential Committee, chaired by Musawa, to develop a comprehensive framework for re- solving the issues surrounding MOWAA and restoring stakeholder confidence.

The crisis reached a flashpoint last week when protesters and some hoodlums disrupted the planned activities of the Museum, forcing security agencies to evacuate foreign visitors and other dignitaries from the venue. In a statement signed by FTAN National President, Dr Aliyu Badaki, the Federation commended both the President and the Minister for acting promptly to preserve Nigeria’s global image at a time when the nation is working hard to project itself as a secure and investor-friendly destination.

“The intervention has not only saved Nigeria from international embarrassment and a possible diplomatic row, but also reinforced confidence in the integrity of Nigeria as a safe and welcoming destination for tourism, investment and cultural exchange,” FTAN said.

However, it cautioned that the commit- tee’s work must be guided by fairness, justice, transparency and urgency, stressing that Nigeria’s credibility before the international community depends on how the matter is promptly resolved. “The world is watching.

The tourism industry is on trial, and the committee’s approach will either strengthen global trust in Nigeria or deepen scepticism about our governance and investment environment,” FTAN noted. FTAN urged the committee to grant all parties fair hearing, avoid political interference, and communicate its outcomes openly to sustain confidence among foreign donors, cultural partners and the Nigerian public. “Nigeria is at a crossroads.

The speed and transparency with which this crisis is resolved will determine how investors, partners, and tourists perceive our nation,” the statement added. It further emphasised the need to safeguard Nigeria’s fragile tourism and creative industries, warning that mishandling the MOWAA dispute could jeopardize ongoing efforts to attract global partnerships, cultural restitution and investment in heritage infrastructure. “Our tourism industry is fragile and must be protected.

Everything possible should be done to ensure that our partners, donors, and investors do not lose faith in Nigeria’s cultural and creative environment,” FTAN said. The statement concluded with a call for unity and renewed commitment toward building a thriving cultural tourism and creative economy that can empower Nigeria’s youthful population and position the country as Africa’s premier cultural destination. “History beckons. Let fairness, diplomacy, and justice prevail.

The success of this process will not only define MOWAA’s future but also Nigeria’s standing in the global tourism and cultural community,” FTAN declared. FTAN is the official umbrella organization representing the private sector in Nigeria’s tourism and related businesses. It serves as the primary liaison between government agencies and the organized private sector for policy formulation and implementation in the tourism industry.