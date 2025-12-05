MOWAA Controversy: Edo Assembly Threatens Arrest Warrant On Obaseki, Others

The ad hoc committee set up by the Edo State House of Assembly to probe the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and Radisson Blue Hotel yesterday threatened to issue an arrest warrant on former Governor Godwin Obaseki for refusing to appear.

The Assembly constituted the panel on Governor Monday Okpebholo’s request to investigate the funding and ownership of the projects, as well as the state government’s N3.8 billion investment in MOWAA and N28bn in Radisson Hotel.

Management of MOWAA had earlier declined to appear before the committee. The probe panel insisted that they have the power to ask the police to bring any individual before them to answer questions.

Other persons, besides Obaseki, who were invited are a former Commissioner for Finance Joseph Eboigbe; ex-Attorney General Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi; Tilbury House Nigeria Limited Managing Director Pramod Thorat; Hospitality Investment and Management Company (HIMC) Project Manager Ugochukwu Anigbogu; and Afrinvest Capital Limited Managing Director as well as Meristem Trustees Limited and Emerging Africa Trustees Ltd managing directors.