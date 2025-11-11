MOWAA Attack: I Wasn’t Informed About Foreign Envoys’ visit, Says Okpebholo

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday said he was not aware that foreign envoys were visiting the state for an arts exhibition at the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) in Benin.

He said this when he received a delegation of European diplomats, including the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria Gautier Mignot, and the German Ambassador to Nigeria Annett Günther.

The governor later led the delegation on a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II. Speaking at the palace, Okpebholo described the development as another example of the “lack of transparency” that has surrounded the MOWAA project since its inception.

He said: “We are here with the European and German Ambassadors, and their colleagues from the Netherlands and Belgium to see His Royal Majesty.

“They have spoken about areas of collaboration and also about what happened yesterday (Sunday). “Honestly, I wasn’t aware that such a gathering was going to take place; that’s the truth. “However, we have spoken with the Oba and got his side of the story.”