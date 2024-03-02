Movie Industry Very Competitive – Actress Salawu

Nollywood actress, Adebukola Salawu has said that the movie industry in Nigeria is very competitive, and for one to stand out, he or she must work smarter and harder.

Salawu, who stated this in an interview with our correspondent, stressed that climbing the ladder of success is not a walk in the park, adding that she believes with focus and determination, success will definitely beckon on one.

“It wasn’t easy, same story for everyone, and again my industry is so competitive, one needs to work harder in order to meet one’s target and achieve one’s aim.

“I believe every challenge has solutions. Here I am today, to God be the glory,” she said.

Salawu, who started acting in her primary school days, explained that she did not abandon acting even while in the higher institution, as a creative-inclined person.

“I’m very creative and I felt it is one of the means to showcase my talents and entertain the world. Aside from that, I have always wanted to become an actress even when I was younger. I was in a drama group far back in primary school at a higher institution. The talent is inbuilt.”

She added that her journey into Nollywood was like “a dream come true” but a little bit challenging, having been given a lead role, as a starter.”

“You can imagine that level of responsibility for a starter. I was actually on that set as a make-up artist, and they later switched roles for me. I felt great,” she reminiscenced.

Talking about her most fulfilling moment, she said: “Well, I can say it was one of the movies I produced titled: ‘Imotayo’. It was shot in 2017. Before then I had done like two movies.”

Salawu sees challenges as stepping stones to greater heights, stressing that “challenges are bound to happen and naturally fade away over time. I am not where I want to be yet and I am not where I used to be. I am still a work in progress.

When you face your fear, the fear also will fear you.” Stardom comes with some sacrifices, and this she pointed out has to do with being careful with what one does as a celebrity. She admitted that she had lost some of her freedom to her privacy.

She said: “My freedom honestly! because sometimes I feel like walking freely in the neighbourhood to get things I want but people’s reactions throw you off balance.”

Salawu also has some advice for up-and-coming artistes: “They should be focused, determined and consistent. Consistency is the key, trust me. It is not always easy at the beginning. The journey to stardom is not a joke. They shouldn’t relent and also face their fears.”