September 29, 2025
…Moves To Protect 106m Children Against Measles-Rubella

The Federal Government has set itself a target of protecting a total of 63 million Nigerians against measles-rubella. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Executive Director Muyi Aina at the weekend announced plans to vaccinate over 100 million children while formally introducing the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine into the country’s routine immunisation programme.

He made the announcement at the 2025/2026 Integrated Measles-Rubella Campaign in Abuja at the weekend. Aina, represented by the Director of Advocacy and Communication at the Agency Ladan Aliyu, said the rollout of the first phase of the 10-day vaccination would begin on October 6.

He said the programme would integrate other services such as routine immunization for children 0 to 23 months, HPV vaccination for girls 9 years, polio immunisation from 0 to 59 months, as well as prevention against malaria and other Neglected Tropical Diseases.

