Moves Against Social Vices: Gov Yusuf Empowers 5,484 Youths With N807m

In a decisive move to curb social vices among youths in Kano State, particularly loyalists of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has distributed N150,000 each to 5,484 youths, totaling N807 million.

Speaking at the empowerment programme held on Tuesday at the Coronation Hall of the Government House, Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the youths for their patience since the 2023 elections, assuring them that his administration has extensive plans for their development.

“I am aware that in 2023 you played a significant role in my election as governor. I have not forgotten you. That is why this scheme is coming at the right time,” he said.

He emphasized that youth empowerment remains one of his administration’s top priorities, describing young people as “the mirror of society.”

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Governor Yusuf said:

“I challenge critics, especially the opposition, to gather youths of your calibre in Kano. I know they can’t, because they don’t believe in you or your progress.”

The governor noted that before his administration, the highest amount given to youths under similar schemes was between N10,000 and N20,000, but his government has raised the figure to N150,000 per beneficiary.

He also recalled that several vocational skills initiatives created by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso were discarded by the previous administration of Abdullahi Ganduje, adding that his government has revived many of those programmes.

Governor Yusuf explained that 345 youth organisations are being engaged to ensure the sustainability of the empowerment programme.

“We will continue these empowerment initiatives until 2027, and when we return after the elections, we will pick up from where we stopped. I will also ensure that each one of you gets plots of land in Kano, which I will personally distribute to prevent diversion,” he assured.