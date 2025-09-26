Movenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos Earns Green Key Certification 2025, Luxury Hotel Award

Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos, known for its commitment to eco-friendly and sustainability philosophy, has seen its over two years effort at promoting eco-friendly facility and environment, handsomely rewarded, as it has become the first hotel in Nigeria to earn the prestigious Green Key Certification in 2025.

This certification, in addition to its recently achieved certification of Safe Hotel Premium Status 2025, has placed the hotel above other hospitality outfits in the country, as this has stamped global recognition on its commitment to eco-friendly environment and sustainability.

The hotel management described this development as a significant milestone in its quest to be the best in terms of its facilities and offerings, noting, ‘‘this marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s hospitality landscape – one we believe will resonate strongly with the industry.’’

It further disclosed, ‘‘these dual recognitions underscore our unwavering commitment to sustainability, safety, and excellence in guest experience.’’

Coming on the heels of these two most significant achievements by the hotel, is the International Sustainability Award 2025, bestowed on the hotel by the globally esteemed Luxury Hotel Awards.

Celebrating this historic development, the hotel management said, ‘‘in recognition of these achievements, the hotel has also been honoured with the International Sustainability Award 2025, presented by the esteemed Luxury Hotel Awards, a momentous win for the region and a testament to our leadership in responsible hospitality.’’

Earning these global acclaims, according to the hotel, has not been a walk in the park, as it has come through years of intentional developmental plan, investment and commitment to ensuring that it complies with all the requirements and standards for eco – friendly and safe operating environment.

Since debuting in the country, Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos has redefined what urban hospitality should be through seamlessly blending upscale comfort with a deep commitment to environmental sustainability. Boasting a serene and tranquil setting, with an attractive edifice that exudes rich ambience.

As part of its environmental mission, the hotel has adopted innovative green practices to reduce its ecological footprint. Energy-efficient LED lighting, intelligent room controls, and smart systems are integrated throughout the property to lower energy consumption.

Single-use plastics have been replaced with eco-friendly alternatives, and a comprehensive recycling programme helps minimise waste.

Also, water conservation is another key priority of the hotel, with the installation of low-flow showerheads, aerated faucets, and dual-flush toilets – ensuring guest comfort while preserving natural resources.

The hotel’s commitment to biodiversity is reflected in its lush garden, a green oasis that supports local flora and provides a relaxing atmosphere for guests.