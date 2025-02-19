…Move To Halt Homicidal, Femicidal Acts In Nigeria

Share

The House of Representatives has urged the National Judicial Council to facilitate the designation of special Divisions within existing Courts at all levels to expeditiously handle homicide, femicide and related cases.

It also urged religious organisations, the National Orientation Agency and other advocacy groups to initiate public awareness campaigns focusing on instilling ethical values and respect for human life, and to promote programs that educate young people on the dangers of ritual killings, murder and manslaughter This followed the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, Faleke Abiodun, Ogah Godwin and Manu Mansur.

The lawmakers noted that the right to life is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the Constitution while homicide cases including murder, manslaughter, and other violent crimes leading to the termination of life have been on the rise across the country, provoking public demand for justice.

They also noted that Femicide, the intentional killing of women and girls due to their gender, has become a significant concern, with several reported cases in recent years.

