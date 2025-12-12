…Move To Establish Specialized Medical College For Armed Forces

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for the second reading a bill seeking to establish a specialised medical college for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The bill, sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), proposes the establishment of a military-run medical institution responsible for training medical doctors, specialist physicians, and allied health professionals for the Nigerian Armed Forces and other uniformed services.

The proposal draws on international models, national workforce data, and the operational needs of a modern military.

Its key drivers include the ongoing exodus of Nigerian physicians, frequent industrial actions disrupting civilian medical education, the need for military-specific medical training such as tropical medicine, trauma care, CBRN response and austere-environment medicine, and the operational advantage of a disciplined, reliable medical corps insulated from civilian strikes.