…Move To Establish Oil And Gas Decommissioning Commission

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) yesterday began a public hearing on the National Commission for Decommissioning of Oil and Gas Installations (NCDOGI) Bill, 2024, aimed at creating a regulatory body to oversee the safe dismantling, removal, and environmental restoration of oil and gas facilities across the country.

In his address, chairman of the committee, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa said the public hearing was part of the legislative process to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, and public participation in lawmaking.

He said the proposed commission seeks to address longstanding challenges associated with the abandonment and decommissioning of oil and gas installations, which have continued to pose environmental, economic, and social risks—particularly to host communities in the Niger Delta and other oilproducing areas.

“This bill is a significant legislative proposal because it touches on the welfare of our people, the protection of our environment, and the livelihoods of host communities,” Doguwa stated.