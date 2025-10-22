…Move To Ensure Early Submission Of Budgets, Gives Sept Ending Deadline

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill aimed at ensuring prompt presentation of budget proposals for early passage.

The bill, when passed and signed into law, will make it compulsory for the president and governors to present budget proposals on or before the end of September every year.

Sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, it is titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to ensure timely presentation of the annual budget estimates by the executive to the legislature; to enhance fiscal transparency by ensuring timely submission of audited financial statements to the legislature; to classify public expenditure under defined heads with prescribed ratios; and to provide for medium and long-term planning for infrastructure and human capital development at both the federal and state levels; and for related matters”.

It seeks to fundamentally strengthen the foundation of Nigeria’s fiscal governance. It also seeks to constitutionally reform the budgeting process, ensuring that our fiscal operations are timely, evidence-based, transparent, and directed towards genuine development outcomes.

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, who stood in for the deputy speaker said all the legislators have witnessed the recurring challenges that plague the Nigerian budgeting system.