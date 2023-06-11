Move On Without Gathering Pity Party, Sarah Martins Shades May Edochie (Video)

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin’s friend, Sarah Martins has once again taken to her official Instagram page to throw shades at Yul Edochie’s wife, May.

It would be recalled that Sarah Martins is the best friend of Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy and has been in support of their alleged romantic life.

Taking to her IG page on Sunday, Sarah shared a video of a woman expressing her support for the idea of African men marrying multiple wives.

Accompanying the video, the actress wrote a lengthy caption that appeared to be aimed at Yul Edochie’s wife, May and her stance on the Yul and Judy relationship.

In her caption, she narrates her experience in her marriage, and how her ex-husband cheated on her with an older woman.

According to her, “She had married her ex-husband at the age of 19 as a virgin, only to face betrayal later on.

She went further to advise women going through the same issues, shading May Edochie who are unable to accept their partners having multiple wives, suggesting they follow her own footsteps by leaving the relationship rather than making it a contentious issue.

She wrote; “This woman is a confirmed realist! The only woman that spits facts upon facts!

I analyzed the same thing but biased Nigerians that refused to learn and understand how these things work criticized and bullied me for speaking the truth.

My ex cheated with someone 25 years older than me and because I refused to share what I thought was all mine, I chose to peacefully walk away.

“I had no right to tell an African man not to be African so I took a walk. If you don’t want to be numbered, you take a walk!

“You can’t claim to love and respect the father of your kids and watch different people insult and ridicule him right in your very eyes.

“A second wife is not the problem! Bigamy is a scam in Nigeria so stop threatening an African man with Bigamy.

“I moved on in peace without gathering pity parties despite being married at 19yrs as a virgin.

“Yes, my love was betrayed and I felt betrayed and used especially when I worked hard to remain decent for my future husband.

And when I finally married the husband of my youth, he fell out of love with me and went for an older woman.

“What did I do??? I moved the hell on “in peace”’!!!! Did it stop me from giving love a second chance? Hell NO!!!

“At my 31yrs of age, my body count is not up to 5! So I’m still very much hot, active and juicy…..it’s his loss not mine!!”

See the video below

