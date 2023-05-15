New Telegraph

Move Forward Party Is Shaping Tia Political Space

Pita Limjaroenrat’s Move Forward party pulls off an unexpected victory that was completely unprecedented.

Three years ago, a small upstart political party emerged as the voice of a new generation of Thailand’s progressive youth, taking on the country’s powerful military and monarchy. Few predicted it would rapidly rise to the top.

In elections Sunday, Move Forward left behind all its competitors to become the largest party in the lower house of parliament, eclipsing even the military’s longstanding political rival, the opposition Pheu Thai Party, which is led by the influential Shinawatra family.

