‘Move APGA chairmanship position out of Anambra if…’

Top leaders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from Abia State have called on the party leadership to move the National Chairmanship position of the party outside Anambra State if the party wants to survive the next National election.

New Telegraph reports that as the National Convention of APGA is set to hold on the 31st of May 2023, top members of the party including Board of Trustees (BoT) members from Abia have insisted that the National Chairman position of the party be zoned to the State.

The convention will be the first after several years of turbulence, infighting and backstabbing by members against the party, as many believe it will provide an opportunity once again, for repositioning and, in fact moving APGA forward.

The Abia APGA leaders said that since the era of Mr Peter Obi as Anambra State Governor, the party has been having problems with its leadership, as Anambra leaders in APGA have insisted that every National Chairman of the party must come from their state.

They said that despite the obvious threat from LP, the leadership of APGA in Anambra with the support of Governor Charles Soludo is preparing another Anambra man to take over the party’s National Chairmanship position despite holding other juicy positions in the party.

“Current Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Soludo, is National Leader of the party while former Governor of Anambra State, Willy Obiano, is still BOT Chairman. The following National Working Committee positions are occupied by Anambra State; National Chairman, National Legal Adviser and National Publicity Secretary.

“Recall that before the current National Chairman, Victor Oye who is from Anambra, his predecessor Senator Victor Umeh is also from Anambra State was the Chairman. How can you build a regional party with such a mentality not to talk of a party dreaming to be National?

“If we’re smart, we should have seen that the Labour Party is now becoming a huge threat to us because the PDP is crumbling, APC is yet to find its feet here, while APGA has been reduced to a one state party”, the leaders said.