Mouth-Watering Fixtures As NPFL Kicks Off On August 22

The 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League will kick off on August 22 as the league body revealed opening day fixtures with some mouthwatering games to herald the new season.

Remo Stars emerged winners of the 2024/2025 league season with Rivers United taking the second position and the two are expected to kick off the new campaign at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State.

After securing their first continental qualification after finishing third during last season, Abia Warriors will start the new season at home against Kano Pillars while newly promoted Wikki Tourists will be hosting Plateau United.

After many seasons in the Nigeria National League, Warri Wolves gained promotion to the NPFL and will be all out to make a good impression when they play away against Katsina United on Matchday 1, same as Barau FC, another newly promoted side will have their hands full when they take on the record winner of the league, Enyimba.