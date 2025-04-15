…Mourns Renowned Cartoonist, Obe ESS

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday described the death of a former Guardian Cartoonist, Mr Olaseinde Obe, (aka Obe Ess), as a great loss to the media industry.

Obe Ess, 68, was a legendary figure in Nigerian journalism. He spent many years at The Guardian newspaper, where his cartoons became powerful tools renowned for his sharp wit and distinctive style.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the exit of the renowned cartoonist was heartbreaking, given his contribution to journalism.

He said: “The death of Olaseinde Obe is a great loss to the media industry and he will be greatly missed. “He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

“Especially using cartoons as illustrations and medium of expression. His landmark achievements in the media industry are unprecedented.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

