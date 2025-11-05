Mourinho’s Men Ambush Leverkusen For First Win

Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen go in search of their first wins in the Champions League group phase campaign as both teams square up at Estadio da Luz today.

The Portuguese giants are without a point from their opening three matches to sit second from bottom, while the German visitors are not far off, currently 30th in the standings after drawing two of their three outings in the competition.

Benfica’s Champions League adventure could scarcely have begun in worse fashion, having surrendered a two-goal lead to finish on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline against Qarabag in their opening fixture under Bruno Lage.

A managerial change offered little respite on the continental stage, as Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-0 defeat on matchday two, while the Portuguese manager also watched his side crumble at St James’ Park in round three.

That 3-0 reverse against Newcastle was an uncharacteristic result for a Mourinho-led team, though the two-time Champions League winner has bigger problems to solve in the final third, with only three sides registering fewer shots on target than Benfica’s eight in the competition.