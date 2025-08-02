Mourinho, Solskjaer, Battle For Chukwueze Amid Fulham Interest

Super Eagles’ forward, Samuel Chukwueze, might currently be counting his days at Italian side, AC Milan, as two former Manchester United coaches, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are both battling to sign the forward amidst interest from English Premier League side, Fulham.

Turkish giants Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe, both clubs coached by two former Manchester United managers, are the latest clubs to be interested in Chukwueze, according to HaberHergun.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Fulham have opened talks with Chukwueze’s representatives to add the Nigerian winger to the roster at Craven Cottage

According to the reports, Chukwueze’s agent has already landed in Istanbul for talks with Beşiktaş, though early reports suggest that the club’s initial offer falls short of Milan’s valuation. Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, are reportedly preparing a loan offer with an option to buy.

Fenerbahçe have been busy in the market, bringing in names like John Duran, Milan Skriniar and Nelson Semedo. Beşiktaş have responded in kind, securing Tammy Abraham and Orkun Kökçü. But Chukwueze is seen as a potential game-changer, especially with his close friend Victor Osimhen now at Galatasaray.

In England, Fulham have reignited interest in Chukwueze following an earlier failed attempt in January.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that talks between the Premier League club and AC Milan have resumed, though no agreement has been reached on the fee or personal terms.