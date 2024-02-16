Mourinho Reveals Why He Can’t Go To Africa

Former coach of Chelsea FC and AS Roma, Jose Mourinho has revealed that the reason he is unable to travel to Africa is because of the insane supporters.

According to Mourinho, he is unable to walk whenever he travels to Africa.

The Portuguese say that he is in love with Didier Drogba, John Obi-Mikel, Michael Essien, and other boys in Africa.

Speaking with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on FIVE, Mourinho talked about his relationships with African players he had managed in the past, stressing how pure and devoted African players are.

“I cannot go to Africa. Too many [crazy fans] everywhere. Because, you know, I had, you know Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast, Geremi – Cameroon, Kalou – Ivory Coast, Obi Mikel – Nigeria, Essien – Ghana, I have guys all around the world,” Mourinho said.

“Every time I go to Africa I cannot walk. The guys love me. Even in Europe with many African guys, people really love me.

“To be honest I love the guys and I feel that the African player is very loyal and very pure.”