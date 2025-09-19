New Telegraph

September 19, 2025
Mourinho Returns As Benfica Manager 25 Years After

Benfica, yesterday, appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager on a deal until the summer of 2027. Mourinho, 62, succeeds Bruno Lage, who was sacked after the shock Champions League defeat against Qarabag on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea boss returns to management less than a month after being dismissed by Fenerbahce following a Champions League play-offs defeat by his new club Benfica. Mourinho began his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 but took charge of only 10 games and left following a dispute with the club president.

“The promise is very clear – I will live for Benfica, for my mission,” said Mourinho. “I’m not the important thing – Benfica is important.” His new deal at Benfica includes an option for the club and Mourinho to decide not to continue for another season up to 10 days after the end of the 2025- 26 campaign.

Lage was sacked despite losing just one game across all competitions this season, and Mourinho inherits a side that sit sixth in the Primeira Liga, five points adrift of leaders Porto, but with a game in hand. His first game back at the Lisbon-based club is on Saturday at 18:00 BST when they travel to 17th-placed AVS. The Portuguese, who famously gave himself the moniker ‘the special one’ in 2004, returns to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Champions League on 30 September.

