Mourinho Reaches Agreement With Saudi Club, Al-Shabab

It has been verbally agreed that Jose Mourinho will take over as Al-Shabab’s new manager, according to Asharq Al-Awsat on Friday, January 19.

The 64-year-old was fired by Roma earlier this week, leaving him jobless.

The Serie A team was in ninth place in the standings when Mourinho departed.

Nonetheless, Mourinho mentioned the possibility of working in the Saudi Pro League while he was at Roma.

READ ALSO:

This was in response to his statement that he turned down the “biggest and craziest offer a coach has ever received” in order to stay in Italy.

According to reports, he would have received £500,000 per week to take over as manager of Al-Hilal, which are now under the management of Jorge Jesus.

Nonetheless, Mourinho is expected to take over at Al-Shabab after speaking via Zoom on Thursday with Domenico Tite, the club’s sports director.

It’s thought that a deal was made for him to take over as the team’s manager. If the agreement is completed, the source stated that Mourinho is “expected to arrive” in Saudi Arabia in the upcoming days.