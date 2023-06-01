Mourinho Loses It With Referee After UEL Final

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Europa League – Play-Off Second Leg – AS Roma v FC Salzburg – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy – February 23, 2023 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Roma coach, José Mourinho on Wednesday night confronted referee Anthony Taylor with a foul-mouthed rant in the car park after his side were beaten on penalties by Sevilla in Wednesday’s Europa League final.
Mourinho was bidding for a record sixth victory in a major European final, but Sevilla ultimately prevailed in a bad-tempered match which saw 13 yellow cards, including one for the Roma boss.
Seven of those cards were shown to Roma players, a record for a final in a competition but the Serie A side was also left furious when Taylor opted not to award them a penalty in the first half for what looked to be a clear handball.
Mourinho threw his loser’s medal to a young fan in the crowd at full-time, and the Portuguese could not hide his disgust when he bumped into the refereeing team in the car park.
Speaking with newsmen after the game, the Portuguese said “It is an unfair result with events against us the referee seemed Spanish, yellows everywhere. Lamela should have been sent off.”
The 60-year-old can probably expect to hear from the Union Of European Football Association (UEFA) regarding his conduct.