Mourinho Loses It With Referee After UEL Final

Roma coach, José Mourinho on Wednesday night confronted referee Anthony Taylor with a foul-mouthed rant in the car park after his side were beaten on penalties by Sevilla in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Mourinho was bidding for a record sixth victory in a major European final, but Sevilla ultimately prevailed in a bad-tempered match which saw 13 yellow cards, including one for the Roma boss.

Seven of those cards were shown to Roma players, a record for a final in a competition but the Serie A side was also left furious when Taylor opted not to award them a penalty in the first half for what looked to be a clear handball.