Mourinho Holds Talks With Chelsea’s Lukaku

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly had conversations with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku regarding a possible transfer to the Italian club.

Roma sporting Director, Tiago Pinto and owner Ryan Friedkin will soon be in London and will speak to Chelsea about the possibility of signing Lukaku on a loan deal this summer.

Roma is about signing the Belgian, who has played under Mourinho at both Manchester United and Chelsea. He is now getting closer and closer to joining the Giallorossi, who are expected to pay a loan fee of €10 million to land the 30-year-old.

Lukaku’s priority now is Roma and in the last few hours, he has already spoken to Mourinho.

A phone call took place between the two about the potential adventure at Roma, as the Portuguese tried to make sure that Lukaku was convinced about the move to the former Conference League champions.