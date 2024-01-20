Mourinho Gives Condition To Become Al-Shabab Manager

Jose Mourinho has reeled out conditions for him to be the next manager or take over as Saudi Pro League, Al-Shabab’s new manager.

Recall that Mourinho had previously declined a position in the Saudi Pro League because he wanted to finish out his deal with Roma.

The 64-year-old, though, was let go this week and is now free to accept any position.

The talks are going well, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Mourinho’s representative, Jorge Mendes, reportedly gave his client the go-ahead to join Al-Shabab, subject to one condition, according to sports reporter Turki Alghamdi.

It is demanded that they have the ability to bring “star names” into the club.

Ever Banega, Yannick Carrasco, and Roman Saiss are among the players that Al-Shabab has on their roster. The team is presently ranked eleventh in the Saudi Pro League.