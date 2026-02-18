Mourinho Criticises Vinicius Over Fan Provocation Claims

José Mourinho has claimed that Vinicius Junior’s goal celebrations can provoke opposing fans, following the racist abuse during the clash between Real Madrid and Benfica.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Vinicius Junior was allegedly subjected to racist abuse during Real Madrid’s 1–0 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff in Portugal.

The reported incident came shortly after Vinicius netted the decisive goal — a stunning curling effort into the top corner — and celebrated passionately in front of the home crowd.

Play was subsequently halted for around ten minutes after Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni approached Vinicius, covered his mouth with his shirt, and appeared to say something, triggering angry reactions from the Brazilian and teammates, including Kylian Mbappe, who alleged racial abuse.

Mourinho Speaks On Racist Abuse Towards Vinicius Junior

Following the match, José Mourinho suggested that Vinicius Junior’s celebrations played a role in provoking the home crowd, a criticism the Brazilian has faced on previous occasions. Speaking to Amazon Prime, Mourinho said: “Yes [he provoked]. I believe so. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way. You celebrate with your teammates, not in the faces of 60,000 people. READ ALSO: Brazil FA Reacts To Vinicius Jr Racism Row

Vini Jr. Alleges Racial Abuse As Madrid Beat Benfica 1-0

"When it happens in so many stadiums, always with the same player, there is something wrong. A stadium where Vinicius plays, something always happens. "I told him: when you score a goal like that, you just celebrate and walk back. He's an incredible player; I love him. But if you score like that, you should celebrate respectfully." Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe called for severe punishment for Gianluca Prestianni, who allegedly covered his mouth before directing racist remarks at Vinicius. Condemning the incident, Mbappé urged football authorities to act decisively. "Prestianni should never play in the Champions League again," Mbappé said, according to Tribuna. "We have to do something; we can't allow this. I hope measures are taken. We must set an example for all the children who look up to us. There are things we simply cannot accept."