Mounting Debt Burden: We Borrow Based On Your Approvals –FG Tackles NASS

Revenue generating agencies of government, yesterday, told the National Assembly that the Federal Government only borrowed funds approved by the parliament, as it is the only arm of government with power of approval.

The agencies threw the challenge when Senator Sani Musa-led joint committees took them up on why the Federal Government was still seeking for foreign loans despite the high increase of internally generated revenues.

The Federal Government also justified its plans to borrow a whopping N1.767 trillion (approximately $2 billion) to augment its expenditure in the 2025 Appropriation Bill due to be presented to the National Assembly before the end of the year.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, who addressed the issue at a meeting with the Joint Committee on Finance, Budget and National Planning on 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP), said that all over the world, including the United States, borrowing is an integral aspect of budgeting.

He said countries and corporate organisations borrow in order to fill gaps created by the shortfall in revenue and to ensure the execution of critical projects proposed in a given budget cycle.

The explanation followed observations and criticisms from a cross-section of legislators on the continued resort to borrowing every budget year even after the revenue generating agencies had surpassed their targets.

At the meeting, revenue generating agencies such as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) reported that they had already surpassed their targets for 2024 Budget, and were optimistic they would repeat the same feat in the coming year.

First to make the submission was the Comptroller- General of Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, who said that by September 30 Customs had raked in N5.352 trillion revenue which is above N5.09 trillion targeted for the 2024 fiscal year. Some lawmakers said they were uncomfortable with the recurring borrowing and the mounting debt burden it has imposed on Nigeria.

However, Edun reminded them that the borrowings were not done unilaterally by the executive but usually receives the endorsement of the National Assembly.

“The revenue agencies have tried to meet and surpass their targets but we still need to borrow to meet the demands in the budget. These include provisions for health services, social services and social safety nets for the poor and most vulnerable in the society.

“The borrowing is also done to provide foreign exchange for production to the extent that we require it for payments and you require it for raw materials. I think that we are trying, and we are committed to attracting enough foreign exchange, foreign direct investments,” he said.

Also corroborating the minister, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Zaccheus Adedeji told the lawmakers that the fact that revenue generating agencies were meeting and surpassing their targets in a given budget cycle does not mean there should be no more borrowing.

Apparently throwing the challenge back to the lawmakers, Adedeji said that while the executive makes provisions for borrowing, it takes the approval of the National Assembly for the borrowing to be effectual.

“Borrowing is part of what have been approved by the National Assembly for the Federal Government, meaning that the executive borrows based on approval of the legislature.

The fact that we meet revenue targets and even surpassed them as revenue generating agencies does not mean that the borrowing component of an appropriation law, passed by the National Assembly should not be activated,” he said, adding: “The fact that we meet revenue targets does not mean government cannot borrow again. The budget we have has both borrowing and internally-generated revenue components. The executive implements the budget as approved by the National Assembly.”

