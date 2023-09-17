Mounting Bills: Nigerians Continue to Pay for Poor Economy

Although Nigeria is one of countries with the largest population of the poor on the earth, there are concerns that the tribe of the poor may swell as Nigerians struggle with the effects of government’s economic policies and mounting bills. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the need for the Federal Government to expeditiously bring succour to Nigerians as the effects of its policies bites harder

For Nigerians severely detached from the benefits of the primary purpose of government, it is often said in some quarters that they are their own government. Although Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, declares that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, from provision of water to transformers and cables for electricity, reports abound of how Nigerians take up the responsibilities of gov- ernment amid biting economic crunch as bills pile.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that with the balloning prices of foodstuffs, transportation costs, energy costs and school fees, a great number of Nigerians are lamenting the hardship precipitated by government policies. In spite of the lamentations about rising inflation, consumers of electricity were hit with news of the hike in the prices of prepaid metres; something a number of consumers have described as exploitative, unfair and insensitive to the plights of Nigerians.

In what is deemed a big blow by consumer rights groups to the nation’s drive to ensure adequate penetration of meters across the country, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced an increase in the price of electricity metres from N58,661.69k to N81,975.16k and from N109,684.36k to N143,836.10k for single- phase metre and three-phase metre respectively.

In an order released by the NERC with the number, NERC/2023/020, and jointly signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and its Commissioner, Legal, Licencing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, the commission said that significant changes in macroeconomic indicators like inflation and changes in the foreign exchange rates brought about a review of the regulated rates for Metre Asset Provider(MAP) metres, Meanwhile, a recent report by the NERC revealed that, of the 12.38 million registered subscribers, only 5.36 million of have prepaid meters, leaving 7.02million unmetered. The report further stated that distribution companies installed 171,107 meters for consumers in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

“As of 31st March 2023, there were 12,378,243 registered customers with 43.31 per cent (5,360,434) of them metered. “Over the course of 2023/Q1, 171,107 end-user customers were metered which increased the metering rate by 1.06 percent relative to the 42.25 per cent recorded in 2022/Q4.

Compared to 2022/Q4 (164,612), an additional 6,495 (+3.95%) meters were installed in 2023/Q1. The report shows that the Meter Asset Provider scheme covered 92.71 per cent of the total 171,107 installations in the quarter under review,” the report read in part. With the value of a prepaid metres bigger than Nigeria’s N30,000 minimum wage, some observers have expressed concerns ovẹr the possibility of more people being flung into the abyss of poverty following Nigeria’s rising inflation rate.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the Consumer Price Index, Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 24.08 per cent in July 2023– a figure findings revealed to be the highest rate in 15 years and the seventh straight increase since the beginning of this year. The CPI gives the value of the average change over time in the prices of goods and services people consume.

In 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics, had stated that the country was home to 133 million poor people but concerns are rife that the figure of the poor may swell as Nigerians are confronted with higher energy cost, school fees hike, rent hikes, et al.

Electricity consumers kick

Meanwhile, some consumers have questioned the decision of the NERC to raise the prices of prepaid mẹtre. According to the Chairman of Electricity Consumers Association, Chijioke James, the NERC is only unjustly pass- ing the burden of payment for prepaid metres to consumers, stating that it is the statutory responsibility of DISCOs to provide metres for Nigerians.

He accused NERC of shirking its responsibility of protecting consumers. Instead, he said, it encourages exploitation of Nigerians through DISCOs. “A meter is an asset that enables the DisCos to do their business. First, transferring the burden of metre provision to the consumers is wrong. Now, where consumers have accepted to do this, they cannot be exploited.

“The commission has always favoured the operators to the detriment of the consumers. Overtime, they have consistently increased tariff without the commensurate improvement in service delivery “The last increase was tagged service- based but did service improve?

Consumers were placed on bands based on the hours of supply they will get but did they get the supply? What action did NERC take against the DisCos for not meeting the supply target? Nothing! Rather, the Commission has approved a new tariff for the DisCos”, James lamented. In the same vein, the National Coordinator of Electricity Consumer Protection Forum, Samuel Ilori, says purchasing of metre and any other line materials should be the business of the distribution company.

He argued that despite paying, consumers wait for months without being metered when they should actually be metered within 10 days. He said: “Payment made after survey establishes suitability and after payment, consumers are to be metered within ten days.

This is not the practice and never has been and it is on record that many complaints have flooded the office. Yet, there has been no abatement to the practice to the extent the consumer paid and four months after, they have not been metered.

“lt is not also a new thing that purchasing of metre and any other line materials should be the business of the distribution company. But the reverse has been the case while consumers are made to experience the principle of double jeopardy in that while tariff has been increased twice since the advent of MAP.”

No cause for alarm

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on the the hue and cry about the hike in prepaid metre price and the fear that it could expand the metering gap, the Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Kingsley Okotie, said: “It’s just like asking that pump price of petrol was how much before.

And you know how much it came to? The fear then was that there would be no cars on the road. A lot of people will sell their cars. These things are real and they are there but all the same, if the market forces have necessitated a review, there is nothing we can do about it.” He added: “There is nothing we can do about it than to comply.

I do not think it will frustrate the drive to mẹter Nigerians because, somehow, customers know that at the end of the day, whatever value they are spending in getting this mẹtre, it will still get back to them by way of energy ovẹr a period of time.

It’s not that the money is going down the drain. Somehow, it’s still going back to them. The payment is in phases and it’s scheduled. Just like the review too, it’s not like DISCOs reviewed the mẹtre prices. It was an aggregation of concerns that the regulators looked into.

Like I said earlier, with petrol and other things that have gone up, it’s just what the time is. It’s regreit. The days are tough! I know but somehow, we are all just struggling to forge ahead as a people. DISCOs don’t produce metres. There are accredited metre producers, who go to produce these metres and prices”

School fees burden

Worried by uncomplimentary remarks fired at private school owners in some quarters over rising school fees , the President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPSS), Otunba Yomi Odubela, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, explained that the economic policies of the government in recent times could be said to have adverse effects on Nigerians, including the proprietors of private schools.

According to him, the continued increase in the costs of running schools have been challenging to school owners as a result of the high inflation rate the country is currently experiencing and the unfriendly business environment. Odubela said it was instructive to note that Private Schools also operate within the same business environment and are not immune to the negative impact of the downturn in the economy.

“As we speak, a lot of private schools are struggling to survive. Therefore, for private schools to continue to stay afloat in this turbulent environment, where they have to meet increasing operating costs, private schools must as a matter of necessity, adjust their charges, especially in the areas where the increasing costs will directly impact services.

For instance, school bus services, et al,” he said Nigerians, he said, have been plunged further into poverty as a result of the various government policies like fuel subsidy removal and deregulation of the downstream petroleum industry, coupled with the new exchange rate policy and high interest loans.

He said that government policies should be directed toward improving the living conditions of the populace and not inflicting more hard- ships on them. But parents and students in primary and secondary schools are not bearing the burden of hike in school fees alone. In higher institutions across Nigeria, there have been protests over hike in school fees.

For the second time in two weeks, students of the University of Lagos, protested against the hike in school fees on Tuesday. Last week, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force reportedly fired tear gas at students, who had converged around the school to protest the increase in tuition.

According to the School, its announcement of adjustments in its fees, apart from being a response to the prevailing economic realities, was also for the university to be able to meet its obligation to its students, staff and municipal service providers, among others. Meanwhile, the school, in a statement on Friday morning revealed that it had reduced its fees after meeting the representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students on Thursday.

“Authorities of the University of Lagos led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, had a meeting with the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, accompanied by top officers of the Association and UNILAG Faculty leaders drawn from nine faculties of the University and College of Medicine,” the statement read.

It further added: “The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students was reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for Courses without Lab/ Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees was reduced to N43, 000:00 from N90,000:00.

For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees was reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall was reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00.” Also, students of the University of Jos poured into the streets on Tuesday to express their displeasure at the increase in school fees.

In Zamfara, the President of Zamfara State Students Association of the Federal University Gusau, ZAMSSA, Comrade Haliru Ibrahim, had, two weeks ago, revealed that over 2,565 students dropped out of school due to the school fees hike. According to him, the removal of fuel subsidies and the current hardships were chiefly responsible.

Rising energy ,food costs pains

With the price of cooking gas oscillating between N850 and N900 per kilogramme at retail shops visited by Sunday Telegraph in Ogun and Lagos states, a number of consumers lamented the double pains of high cost of food and cooking gas.

A food vendor, Bisi Ayodele, in the Berger area of Lagos, tells her story: “Two months ago, we were happy that the price of gas had dropped. I still bought a Kilogramme for N650. I was happy because I felt the era of using charcoal was over but I’m back to charcoal now.

I have to cut cost as much as I can because most customers know these things but they are selfish. Yam, rice, everything is expensive. But they want their food the same way and I don’t want to lose customers. The country is very hard o. May God just help us.”

For Ajani Kolawole, a transporter, sack- ing his conductor is his way of coping with high energy costs and mounting bills. “Things have changed drastically since subsidy removal. I have a child in the university and I have my three other children in private schools. I’m finding it hard to cope these days with my financial obligations.

I no longer employ conductors. My daily profit has shrunk and I’m spending more now. Help us beg our leaders to make life a little easy for us. Wẹ( the poor) are suffering. People are hungry,” he said. Meanwhile, in his maiden Democracy Day speech to Nigerians, .President Bola Tinubu, had said he identified with the pain of Nigerians, saying the temporary discomfort was necessary to save the country from total collapse.

“I feel your pains. This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.” According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s food inflation rate hit 26.98 per cent in July 2023, which represents a 4.97 per cent points higher than the 22.02 per cent recorded in 2022.