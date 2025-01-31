Mount Zion Film Actor, ‘Baba Gbenro’ Laid To Rest In Ogbomoso

Share

Renowned Nigerian gospel film actor, Moses Korede Are, popularly known as Baba Gbenro of the Mount Zion films has been finally laid to rest in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The solemn ceremony, attended by family, friends, and well-wishers dressed in white and blue, was documented in photos shared by Zion Kulture, a Christian video podcast on Friday, January 31 via its X handle.

New Telegraph recalls that Baba Gbenro, who was also the founder and International President of Calvary Movies Drama Ministry, passed away in November 2024.

His contributions to Christian cinema touched countless lives, earning him a revered place in the hearts of many.

A poignant image from the ceremony showed his casket, adorned with gold trimmings and floral decorations, lying open as mourners paid their final respects.

His legacy as a dedicated gospel actor and minister continues to inspire audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

