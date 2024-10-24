Mount Zion Actor Vows Never To Take Part In Christian Production Again

Share

Popular gospel actor, Abel Martins has announced his decision not to appear in any Christian movie productions again.

Speaking in an interview with Dele Adeyanju on “The Journey”, the movie star narrated his ugly experience over his collaboration with famous filmmaker, Mike Bamiloye.

He noted that how he was betrayed by colleagues in the same industry.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I know we have come to fight a war in this world. Heavy is part of why I make up my mind that I won’t take part in any Christian production again.”

He further explained that his frequent collaborations with Mike Bamiloye generated jealousy that led to a vicious plot by his colleagues to tarnish his reputation.

While appreciating Mike Bamiloye for his unwavering support and integrity, Martins said he stood by him during his darkest moments.

Share

Please follow and like us: