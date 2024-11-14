Mount Zion Actor, ‘Baba Gbenro’ Is Dead

Share

An actor of Mount Zion Film, Moses Korede, fondly known as Baba Gbenro, has passed away at 65.

The sad news was announced by his colleague, Oluwaseun Adejumobi, who posted a tribute on Instagram an hour ago.

Sharing photo of the late actor, Adejumobi expressed sorrow while celebrating his legacy, saying, “Heaven’s Gain Again! A General has gone to rest.”

In another post, he shared a clip from a movie, featuring Baba Gbenro with the caption, “Rest on! Evangelist Moses Korede. You Lived a Worthy Life!

“We are challenged to Keep Living Right! We are Challenged to Keep Chasing Purpose! We are Challenged to Make Eternity Our Ultimate Pursuit!”

New Telegraph reports that Baba Gbenro was loved for his roles in the popular Mount Zion film series, Abattoir, where he left a lasting impact through his powerful portrayals of faith and resilience.

Beyond acting, he was a significant figure in Christian drama ministries, founding the Calvary Movies Drama Ministry, headquartered in Ogbomoso, Osun State Nigeria, and serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Calvary Movies Television.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express condolences, celebrating his life and contributions to Christian entertainment and ministry.

