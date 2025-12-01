Mount Inspires Man United To Rare Win At Palace

Manchester United overcame a half-time deficit and their Selhurst Park demons to move back into the Premier League’s top seven by beating Crystal Palace yesterday.

Anthony Martial was among scorers last time United won at this stadium in July 2020, while they had not managed a goal here since Bruno Fernandes’ effort in January 2023.

When Palace led at the end of a first half they dominated thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s twice-taken penalty, few would have predicted Ruben Amorim’s side would be changing their abysmal record.

But, as the visiting fans cheekily paid homage to legendary striker Eric Cantona, whose most infamous moment came at this ground in 1995 and led to a nine-month ban from football – and a prison sentence that was quickly overturned – their modern day heroes finally came to the fore.

Much maligned front man Joshua Zirkzee repaid Amorim’s faith in starting him again after an ineffective display in the defeat by 10-man Everton by levelling with a vicious drive from acute angle nine minutes into the second period.

Then Mason Mount drove Fernandes’ short pass from a free-kick on the edge of Palace’s box low into the corner beyond the grasp of Dean Henderson.